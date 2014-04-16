CLOSE
Sam Sylk
How Much Did Mimi Get For Sextape?

*“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’”star Mimi Faust and her boyfriend Nikko Smith reportedly pocketed $100,000 from Vivid Entertainment for their sex tape.

According to HollywoodLife.com, multiple outlets were bidding for the footage, but Vivid’s offer topped them all.

“Have you ever heard of Mimi Faust before her porn dropped? Exactly!” the source told Hollywood Life. “Mimi is trying to make a name for herself and become relevant. She’s riding this new wave of fame until it ends. She did it for the money and from what I’m hearing she cashed in about 100 racks.”

Vivid Entertainment founder Steve Hirsch told Hollywood Life, “We were approached by a third party to release the tape. I wasn’t familiar with Mimi and Nikko or Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. After doing some research, I realized just how big both the show and the tape could be. It was a struggle to ultimately get the deal done but we did. And this tape will be huge. Massive!”

