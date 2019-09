PLAY AUDIO

08/18/14 – Comedian Chris Paul thinks Usher’s biggest mistake was marrying his aunt. Say what?! Click the link above to hear the why he also says Kirk Franklin is the same size as the iPhone 6 and who the cast of ‘Expendables 3′ is blaming for their low release.

MORNING MINUTE: Usher Marries Aunt, Kirk Franklin Is The Same Size As iPhone 6, ‘Expendables 3′ Tanks – Blames Black was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: