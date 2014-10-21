Why You Need To Date A Brother With A Big Nose…‪#‎TheExperience‬

Why should your next boyfriend have a large nose? Oh, let us count the ways.

1. He Has More Muscle

My, what a big nose you have! Well, a recent study revealed it’s so that they can support you better, my dear. Turns out, guys have bigger noses than ladies because they need more oxygen to maintain their muscle-y bods. Yep, you can thank that honker for his six-pack and killer biceps. Take all the oxygen you want, boys.

2. He’s Thought To Be Wise and Powerful

What do Adrien Brody, Marlon Brando and Bradley Cooper all have in common? Well, according to Egyptian priests, had they known of these big-nosed hunks, they’d be considered incredibly intelligent. In Greek and Roman times, a big, long nose also meant power and strength. Win, win, win.

