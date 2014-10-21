CLOSE
- Relationships
Home- Relationships

Why You Need To Date A Brother With A Big Nose…‪#‎TheExperience‬

Why should your next boyfriend have a large nose? Oh, let us count the ways.

1. He Has More Muscle

My, what a big nose you have! Well, a recent study revealed it’s so that they can support you better, my dear. Turns out, guys have bigger noses than ladies because they need more oxygen to maintain their muscle-y bods. Yep, you can thank that honker for his six-pack and killer biceps. Take all the oxygen you want, boys.

2. He’s Thought To Be Wise and Powerful

What do Adrien Brody, Marlon Brando and Bradley Cooper all have in common? Well, according to Egyptian priests, had they known of these big-nosed hunks, they’d be considered incredibly intelligent. In Greek and Roman times, a big, long nose also meant power and strength. Win, win, win.

Read More

- Relationships , advice , dating , Love , Love Tips , marriage , sex , The Quiet Storm with Kym Sellers

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings
 22 hours ago
11.20.19
Kanye West Working On ‘Jesus Is King Part…
 22 hours ago
11.20.19
Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as…
 23 hours ago
11.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close