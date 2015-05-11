CLOSE
Sam Sylk
HomeSam Sylk

Raven Symone Tell’s Beyonce To Put Some Clothes On

Raven Symone is back at it! This time she’s sharing her opinion onBeyonce and blasting the pop icon for her showing too much skin, according to BET.

Whoopi Goldberg defended Beyonce against Mike Huckabee‘s consistent criticism of her dress and sexuality on “The View.” Then, Raven added her point of view.

“Okay, I have an issue, I love — oh, here we go with the Bey fans again … but I just need somebody to put some pants on when people are performing nowadays,” she said.

 

Source Blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 21 hours ago
09.25.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 21 hours ago
09.25.19
Nick Cannon Will Only Remarry Mariah
 22 hours ago
09.25.19
Foot Locker Invests In NTWRK E-Commerce Site
 24 hours ago
09.25.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close