Roseanne Barr Claims Her Infamous Tweet Was More on Anti-Semitism

Roseanne, beloved, the lesson here was to delete your account. Unfortunately for us, learning lessons isn’t exactly Roseanne Barr’s forte.

The washed-up comedian, who recently lost her ABC sitcom over a racist tweetabout former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, hopped on Twitter Wednesday night in an attempt to reclaim the narrative—and prove she was down with brown.

Let’s take this step by step:

Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

1. The tweet you thought was racist wasn’t actually racist.

Barr now claims her infamous tweet about Jarrett (“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj”) was actually about anti-Semitism.

“My tweet referred to the anti-Semitism of the Iran deal,” she tweeted Wednesday night.“Low IQ people can think whatever they want.” She then posted some links about Rod Serling, the creator of The Twilight Zone, who wrote the 1968 dystopian movie. In one article that she posted, the writer analyzes whether the apes in Planet of the Apes could possibly represent Jews or speak to an Israelite society.

How in the fuck any of that makes sense in the context of Roseanne’s original tweet is beyond me. I’m just going to assume I haven’t taken enough Ambien to understand the connection.

2) I’ve been watching this new doc called "Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on th Black Power Movement.” Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled. https://t.co/honkeu54wl

password-FINALXDRAFT — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

2. She’s been watching a Malcolm X documentary.

Uhmm, congrats? Roseanne also wanted to point out that the documentary was directed by her “dear friend” Thomas Muhammad.

“Thomas Muhammad has agreed to speak for me, as he knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran’s regime, not race -The website is: http://www.bbunity.com,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Everyone, please welcome Roseanne Barr, civil rights activist, back to the table, not to be confused with the Roseanne Barr, the woman who posed in a Hitler costume with a pan full of burned gingerbread men fresh from the oven.

