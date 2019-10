In episode 3, Dr. Henry Pettiegrew focuses on mindfulness and trauma in the East Cleveland School District to help the students and parents self regulate before they explode. Watch Dr. Pettiegrew’s method, and what he hopes this will accomplish. #iamec#IMEC

Check out the live Townhall Meeting with Dr. Henery Pettigrew here.

#IamEC #IamEastCleveland

Contact Us

Henry Pettiegrew, C.E.O. of East Cleveland City Schools

1843 Stanwood Road

East Cleveland, OH 44112

