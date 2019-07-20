CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A new study by YouGov.com shows Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, and we’re like…duh. Our forever First Lady topped the list followed by Oprah Winfrey! Both ladies dethroned actress Angelina Jolie, who trumped the annual list last year.

While Bill Gates remains the most admired man worldwide, Barack Obama is the most admired man in America.

The former FLOTUS reminded us (n case you forgot) why she’s the most admired women when she seemingly responded to Trump on Twitter today, denouncing his divisive rhetoric.

Barack and Michelle Obama live much more subtle lives these days, but this poll proves their long-lasting effect on America.

RELATED STORIES:

Michelle Obama Praises Beyonce For ‘Homecoming’ Doc: ‘Girl, You Make Me So Proud’

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

13 photos Launch gallery

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Continue reading Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 13 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close