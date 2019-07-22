CLOSE
Cardi B Shows Off “Offset” Tattoo

Just so you know it's real.

Cardi B loves her baby daddy. This is beyond officially since she got the name “Offset” tattooed on the back of her leg, just above her knee.

The Bronx rapper showed off the new Ink on social media, per Rap protocol in 2019.

Well actually it was Offset who posted a screen cap of a Facetime convo with Cardi on Instagram. In the photo, she’s holding her leg to show off the “Offset” tattoo written in script.

His caption: “CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅

You care.

CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅

Thank you

