Young Dro Arrested for Attacking Girlfriend with Banana Pudding, Owes $41K In Child Support Too

Young Dro is once again gift-wrapped in all the struggle. The Atlanta rapper was arrested for attacking his girlfriend with banana pudding.

To be clear, attacking your girlfriend is a fail, period. But with banana pudding, bruh?

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Young Dro was arrested on July 5 for allegedly throwing a plate of banana pudding at his girlfriend during an argument at their Atlanta-area home.

We’re told the two had been arguing over money — but things got heated and the food started flying … with both sides launching whatever delicious items they could find at each other.

Cops were called to the scene — and despite the fact his GF made it clear she didn’t want to press charges, they arrested Dro anyway.

He’s now facing 2 counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence.

Dro is still in jail. The “Shoulder Lean” rapper is being held because he also happens to reportedly owe $41K in child support and won’t be released until he ponies up $10K.

Considering he and his girlfriend were beefing over money, and he’s been locked up since July 5, Dro ain’t got it.

Ya hate to see it.

