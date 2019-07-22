Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Wife Wants Her BFF To Move In!?

Everybody has had to deal with your man/woman’s BFF that is always up under you and doesn’t know when to give you the couple some space. But what happens when that BFF gets evicted and needs their bestie/homie to help them get on their feet by letting them move in with you guys? Even though they get on your nerves do you give them shelter or send them to the shelter? And if you let them stay how long would you give them?

A husband did something that fellas don’t normally do and that is slide into anther mans DM’s, Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment, for some words of brotherly advice and advice plus a plan is what Sam Sylk slid out for him.

Check it out below.