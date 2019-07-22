If your license is suspended, the state of Ohio has some great news for you. The state has decided to extend its license reinstatement program. The program has helped more than 6,500 Ohio drivers get their licenses reinstated so far.

According to MyFox28Columbus, through the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative, drivers can apply to have certain license reinstatement fees waived or reduced. Over 79,000 people have applied for amnesty in the program’s first six months. Officials waived or reduced fees for roughly 71,000 people, eliminating nearly $60 million in fees.

Eligible drivers must have completed any other court-ordered sanctions, and at least 18 months must have passed since any court-ordered suspension ended. Drivers’ fees aren’t eligible if their offenses involved drugs, alcohol or a deadly weapon.

Now is the time to get your license back with minimal cost. Good luck to you.

OHIO: LICENSE REINSTATEMENT PROGRAM EXTENDED!!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

