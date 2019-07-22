CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

OHIO: LICENSE REINSTATEMENT PROGRAM EXTENDED!!!

Cars stuck in rush hour traffic, rear view

Source: Chris Thomaidis / Getty

If your license is suspended, the state of Ohio has some great news for you. The state has decided to extend its license reinstatement program. The program has helped more than 6,500 Ohio drivers get their licenses reinstated so far.

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN

According to MyFox28Columbus, through the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative, drivers can apply to have certain license reinstatement fees waived or reduced. Over 79,000 people have applied for amnesty in the program’s first six months. Officials waived or reduced fees for roughly 71,000 people, eliminating nearly $60 million in fees.

Now is the time to get your license back with minimal cost. Good luck to you.

OHIO: LICENSE REINSTATEMENT PROGRAM EXTENDED!!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close