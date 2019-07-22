When it comes celebrity Will Smith is a God among men. Moncler cut the big check to have him as the face of their newest collection.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Philadelphia icon has been enlisted by the Italian apparel company for their upcoming “Genius Is Born Crazy” launch. As Smith’s first ever fashion spread of his acclaimed career, the teaser features the The Men In Black actor sitting Indian style while floating in the middle of the air. According to the official press release the goal of the shoot was to be a “visual study on the notion of genius”; Tim Walker oversaw the photography.

Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini detailed the brand’s vision and why Will is the perfect ambassador. “I believe in the power of crazy and I always give a chance to a crazy dream. The magic often happens somewhere beyond the ordinary, in the exploration of new horizons that only few see, before others follow. Long live the craziest intuitions when rigor and dedication are there to make them happen. It’s an honour to have Will Smith, in his first advertising fashion campaign, embracing our ‘crazy’ idea to celebrate the genius hidden within everyone.”

Will defined genius in his own via an IG story when he discussed the craziest thing he has ever done.

Further details on The Genius Is Born Crazy collection will be released July 26. You can check out some behind the scenes footage from the shoot below.

Photo: Moncler / Tim Walker

Will Smith Stars In New Moncler Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: