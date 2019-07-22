CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tom Hanks Brings The Feels As Mr. Rogers In ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Trailer

We can certainly use a Mr. Rogers in today's day and age...

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Source: Sony / Sony

The first trailer for Mr. Rogers’ A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as the beloved Fred McFeely Rogers has arrived. Yes, it’ll have you in your feelings.

 

While it’s not the biopic most people thought it was detailing Roger’s rise to heartfelt fame, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood centers around journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), who’s tasked with writing a profile on the iconic TV star. Ultimately what he ends up getting is some life inspiring lessons and witnessing firsthand just how beloved Mr. Rogers is by all who know him and are familiar with his show. This one definitely looks like a tearjerker.

Check out the trailer for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come Thanksgiving weekend.

Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

Source: Lacey Terrell / Sony Pictures

Tom Hanks Brings The Feels As Mr. Rogers In ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close