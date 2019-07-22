Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social media content, according to a letter and texts from the organization posted to Twitter by Zhu, who the Detroit Free Press called “a well-known political commentator and online figure.”

Miss World America's State/National/Chief Director accused me of being racist, Islamaphobic, and insensitive. They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and "insensitive" statistical tweets. pic.twitter.com/K1Btho0Pgq — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

The 20-year-old reportedly serves as the vice president of the University of Michigan chapter of the College Republicans and communications director for the Chinese Americans for Trump Movement.

“Did you know the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks?” Zhu wrote, in one of the now-deleted Tweets, according to the Detroit Press. “Fix problems within your own community before blaming others.”

“This applies for every community,” Zhu explained to the Free Press after the tweets surfaced. “If there is a problem, fix things in your own community before lashing out at others and trying to find an issue there. That is all I wanted to say. It is not a problem against black people. Obviously, I am not racist or stuff like that.”

Zhu didn’t just tweet out a few anti-black talking points used by every white supremacist with an internet connection. Zhu extended her bold bigotry to Muslims, too, as Think Progress explained:

[O] ne of the now-deleted tweets in question stems from an incident in February 2018, when Zhu was a freshman at the University of Central Florida, in Orlando. Zhu reportedly sprinted away from a Muslim Student Associate table on campus after a fellow student offered her a chance to try on a hijab, a head covering many Muslim women wear, as part of a World Hijab Day celebration. “There is a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus,” Zhu, who is Chinese-American, wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?” In a separate tweet, Zhu criticized a sign at the Muslim Student Association table that said “My hijab empowers me.” “The hypocrisy of this is kind of disgusting,” Zhu reportedly tweeted at the time.

Of course, there are some people who believe that Zhu can’t be racist because she’s Chinese-American.

