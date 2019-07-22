Jazzy Report: Detroit Is America’s Most Stressed City

For the second year in a row Detroit, Michigan was named America’s most stressed city. It earned this title because it’s residents reportedly have the worst credit scores, the least amount of sleep and are forced to pay high parking fees. Fremont, California was named the least stressed out American city.

