D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.22.19
For the second year in a row Detroit, Michigan was named America’s most stressed city. It earned this title because it’s residents reportedly have the worst credit scores, the least amount of sleep and are forced to pay high parking fees. Fremont, California was named the least stressed out American city.

Jazzy Report: Detroit Is America’s Most Stressed City was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Exclusives
