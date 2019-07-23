Sam Sylk Reality Hour: If I Move In With Him, Will It Fix The Abuse?

Relationships can be like a job, they require work. In some cases they require a little more work than others, but when do you know that you are working on a lost cause and you should be seeking new employment?
A young lady is trying to save her relationship so she decide to seek advice by leaving a letter in the Facebook in-box of Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment to figure out how. But the question Sam Sylk had for her was is it even salvageable?
Take a look below
Dear Sam
I’ve been dating my long-distance boyfriend for almost two years. I live four hours away but see him every weekend. My boyfriend has been expecting me to move in with him once I find a job where he is. I love him so much and don’t want to lose him, but I am terrified of moving and losing everything I’ve worked so hard for. Our relationship has been pretty bad at points in the last year, including emotional and physical abuse on multiple occasions. He says that will all stop and that the long distance is the problem. I was just offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but near him. I’m not ready to call it quits though. I want to take the new job and give the relationship time to see if he really does the things he says he’s going to do in order to change I don’t know what to do. Can he change? Is the long distance the reason for his anger issues? Is this relationship worth losing a great career opportunity.