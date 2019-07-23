CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Portion Of Lodge Now “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway”

Aretha Franklin In Concert at Universal Orlando

Source: Matt Stroshane / Getty

A portion of freeway outside Detroit’s City Hall is now known at the “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway” following a ceremony. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the measure on the hood of a pink 1958 Cadillac.

Related: 3 Handwritten Wills Found in Aretha Franklin’s Home

State Representative Leslie Love authored the measure and says she believes the “Queen of Soul” would be very happy with the honor. A pink Cadillac was an integral part of Franklin’s hit “Freeway of Love” back in 1985. Several members of Franklin’s family and close friends attended the ceremony.

(Source-Variety)

Related: Aretha Franklin Wins Posthumous Detroit Music Award

Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin (PHOTOS)

Portion Of Lodge Now “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway” was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close