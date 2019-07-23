A portion of freeway outside Detroit’s City Hall is now known at the “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway” following a ceremony. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the measure on the hood of a pink 1958 Cadillac.
Related: 3 Handwritten Wills Found in Aretha Franklin’s Home
State Representative Leslie Love authored the measure and says she believes the “Queen of Soul” would be very happy with the honor. A pink Cadillac was an integral part of Franklin’s hit “Freeway of Love” back in 1985. Several members of Franklin’s family and close friends attended the ceremony.
(Source-Variety)
Related: Aretha Franklin Wins Posthumous Detroit Music Award
Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin (PHOTOS)
Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin (PHOTOS)
1. Aretha Franklin's Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. President Obama Speaks On His Jobs Plan At Labor Day Speech In DetroitSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. 2014 New York University Commencement CeremonySource:Getty 3 of 10
4. 64th Annual Tony Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. 9th Annual Art For Life Benefit GalaSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Concert - Night 2 - ShowSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Opening Night Party - 2017 Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. queen aretha franklin deathSource:CS 8 of 10
9. Aretha Franklin and Cathy HughesSource:Jay Silverman 9 of 10
10. Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle SeahawksSource:Getty 10 of 10
Portion Of Lodge Now “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway” was originally published on tlcnaptown.com