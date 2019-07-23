DJ Whoo Kid might need to start carrying a fire extinguisher in the booth with him during his sets if things carry on like this. The veteran New York DJ was playing a party in Las Vegas when one of his speakers burst into flames last weekend.

Page Six reports:

DJ Whoo Kid’s set at Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria in Las Vegas was cut short Friday — after a speaker caught on fire.

“It was insane. There was a crazy bachelorette party that [came into the DJ booth and] kept turning up the volume,” a spy told Page Six. “It was like 108 [degrees], and the heat index was so high the speaker just busted. It caught on fire and all of a sudden, smoke was coming from everywhere. Needless to say, the day party was cut short.”

It appears that everyone made it out the party unharmed, thankfully.

—

Photo: WENN

Too Much Heat: DJ Whoo Kid’s Speaker Caught On Fire During Set was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: