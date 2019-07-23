“Will You Accept This Rose?” ‘The Bachelor Live’ is Coming to Cleveland in 2020

Are you a fan of both ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ but don’t want to necessarily appear on either show? Well, you might be in luck.

‘The Bachelor Live’ is about to launch and go on a national tour next year, heading into different cities, and fitting the show’s format into one night. If you end up attending, you might even fall in love.

Ben Higgins, a previous contestant on ‘Bachelorette’ and former ‘Bachelor,’ will serve as the live show’s emcee.

In case you are wondering, ‘The Bachelor Live’ is making a stop in Cleveland as reported by Fox8.com, who also confirms the location below.

Playhouse Square announced Tuesday ‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ will be making a hometown visit to the KeyBank State Theatre on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 & the Ticket Office.

There will be a “hometown bachelor” involved in each city, including Cleveland. You never know if this could be a romantic dream come true, or just to watch someone else fall in love.

For more info on ‘Bachelor Live’ and a link to the tour, click here!

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Josh Vertucci and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN