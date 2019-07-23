CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL TRAFFIC ALERT: I-77 Northbound Closed in Cleveland After Vehicles Get Hit With Flat Tires

23385519

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

If you are thinking about traveling on I-77 northbound heading towards Cleveland, you might have to find an alternate route.  That part of the freeway has been shut down north after Pershing Avenue, where drivers already in route have to exit.

Fox8.com reports:

The Cleveland Division of Fire said a truck lost its load, sending metal scattered across the highway. That causes about 100 cars to get flat tires, fire officials said.

No word as of right now when that part of I-77 will reopen.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Hemera Technologies and Getty Images

The Incomparable Songstress Phyllis Hyman
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close