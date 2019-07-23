LOCAL TRAFFIC ALERT: I-77 Northbound Closed in Cleveland After Vehicles Get Hit With Flat Tires

If you are thinking about traveling on I-77 northbound heading towards Cleveland, you might have to find an alternate route. That part of the freeway has been shut down north after Pershing Avenue, where drivers already in route have to exit.

Fox8.com reports:

The Cleveland Division of Fire said a truck lost its load, sending metal scattered across the highway. That causes about 100 cars to get flat tires, fire officials said.

No word as of right now when that part of I-77 will reopen.

