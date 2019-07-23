DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Won’t Leave ‘The Squad’ Alone

D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.23.19
Dismiss

Donald Trump and his followers just can’t leave the four congresswomen of color, who people call “the squad,” alone. He has been attacking these four women for weeks, saying they should go back to where they came from and going as far as to call them antisemitic. Meanwhile when the white supremacists held a rally Trump tried to see the good in them. He has tried to convince folks that him saying “go back” to where they came from. He has disliked a number of people but never told them to go back to where they came from unless he was talking to or about a person of color. For example, John McCain was born in Panama but he never tried to send him back. Hughley suggests that anyone who doesn’t see an issue with Trump’s words go say something that he has said to a person of color at your job and, “see what HR does.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Won’t Leave ‘The Squad’ Alone was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close