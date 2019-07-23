Donald Trump and his followers just can’t leave the four congresswomen of color, who people call “the squad,” alone. He has been attacking these four women for weeks, saying they should go back to where they came from and going as far as to call them antisemitic. Meanwhile when the white supremacists held a rally Trump tried to see the good in them. He has tried to convince folks that him saying “go back” to where they came from. He has disliked a number of people but never told them to go back to where they came from unless he was talking to or about a person of color. For example, John McCain was born in Panama but he never tried to send him back. Hughley suggests that anyone who doesn’t see an issue with Trump’s words go say something that he has said to a person of color at your job and, “see what HR does.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Won’t Leave ‘The Squad’ Alone was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: