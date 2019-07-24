via Joy105:

Pastor KIrbyjon Caldwell of the Winsor Village UMC Church will be on trial in a wire fraud,conspiracy and money laundering case in Houston.

Gregory Alan Smith, 55, of Shreveport, is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 11, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release in the same case

Smith and Caldwell were charged last year on 12 counts each of wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. Caldwell has pleaded not guilty.

Guilty Plea In Fraud Case; Megachurch Pastor Awaits Trial was originally published on praisecleveland.com

