Guilty Plea In Fraud Case; Megachurch Pastor Awaits Trial

Pastor KIrbyjon Caldwell of the Winsor Village UMC Church will be on trial in a wire fraud,conspiracy and money laundering case in Houston.

Gregory Alan Smith, 55, of Shreveport, is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 11, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release in the same case

Smith and Caldwell were charged last year on 12 counts each of wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. Caldwell has pleaded not guilty.

