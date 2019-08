A beautiful Mural created by Gary Dumm and colored by his wife, Laura Dumm is moving to CSU.

The 58-foot piece las landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the West Side Market, as well as FOX 8 legends Dick Goddard and Ghoulardi.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Love Letter To Cleveland’ Mural Moves To Cleveland State was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: