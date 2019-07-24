CLOSE
SAY IT AIN’T SO…BB KING’S “LUCILLE” UP FOR AUCTION

Yep The Great BB King Beloved Guitar “Lucille” willbe going up for auction according to Julien’s Auctions and other items will be up for sale as well

The Gibson Company gave King the instrument for his 80th birthday. The headstock has “B.B. King 80” and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl. The guitar is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $100,000.

