SAY IT AIN’T SO…BB KING’S “LUCILLE” UP FOR AUCTION

via Joy105:

Yep The Great BB King Beloved Guitar “Lucille” willbe going up for auction according to Julien’s Auctions and other items will be up for sale as well

The Gibson Company gave King the instrument for his 80th birthday. The headstock has “B.B. King 80” and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl. The guitar is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $100,000.

CLICK HERE to read full story

eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch [PHOTOS] 1. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 1 of 25 2. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 2 of 25 3. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 3 of 25 4. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 4 of 25 5. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 5 of 25 6. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 6 of 25 7. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 7 of 25 8. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 8 of 25 9. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 9 of 25 10. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 10 of 25 11. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 11 of 25 12. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 12 of 25 13. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 13 of 25 14. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 14 of 25 15. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 15 of 25 16. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 16 of 25 17. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 17 of 25 18. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 18 of 25 19. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 19 of 25 20. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 20 of 25 21. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 21 of 25 22. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 22 of 25 23. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 23 of 25 24. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 24 of 25 25. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch Source:@arturoholmesphotos 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch [PHOTOS] eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch [PHOTOS] Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_116494" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos[/caption] If there's one thing we learned from watching eOne Nashville this week, it's that their label, its artists, staff and other people they work with are like family. It's all love on that end! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] A ton of artists who rep the label including Jonathan McReynolds, Todd Dulaney and more are nominated and/or performing at Stellar Awards 2019 this week in Vegas and they hosted a brunch to celebrate. See the loving photos below... https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvs2ytggocp/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvs1R_ggDck/

SAY IT AIN’T SO…BB KING’S “LUCILLE” UP FOR AUCTION was originally published on praisecleveland.com