SAY IT AIN’T SO…BB KING’S “LUCILLE” UP FOR AUCTION

via Joy105:
Yep The Great BB King Beloved Guitar “Lucille” willbe going up for auction according to Julien’s Auctions and other items will be up for sale as well
The Gibson Company gave King the instrument for his 80th birthday. The headstock has “B.B. King 80” and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl. The guitar is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $100,000.
CLICK HERE to read full story
eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch [PHOTOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch [PHOTOS]
1. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 1 of 25
2. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 2 of 25
3. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 3 of 25
4. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 4 of 25
5. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 5 of 25
6. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 6 of 25
7. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 7 of 25
8. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 8 of 25
9. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 9 of 25
10. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 10 of 25
11. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 11 of 25
12. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 12 of 25
13. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 13 of 25
14. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 14 of 25
15. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 15 of 25
16. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 16 of 25
17. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 17 of 25
18. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 18 of 25
19. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 19 of 25
20. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 20 of 25
21. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 21 of 25
22. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 22 of 25
23. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 23 of 25
24. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 24 of 25
25. eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees BrunchSource:@arturoholmesphotos 25 of 25
SAY IT AIN’T SO…BB KING’S “LUCILLE” UP FOR AUCTION was originally published on praisecleveland.com