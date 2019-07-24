CLOSE
SURVIVING R. KELLY FOLLOW UP ON THE WAY

Just in case you haven’t had enough of the circus surrounding R. Kelly, Lifetime Network has confirmed that there is a follow up that will be coming to your tv very soon.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Lifetime announced a four-hour follow-up to the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries on Tuesday (July 23rd). It will be titled: Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath, and is expected to include interviews with psychologists and additional accusers.

The premiere date has not yet been announced. Will you watch?

 

 

Exclusives
