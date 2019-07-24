CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

1st Look: ‘Harriet’ Tubman Biopic!

Watch the Trailer Here!

Harriet Tubman Abolition Slavery Woman

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

The trailer for the highly-anticipated story of the iconic Harriet Tubman and her historic escape from slavery is out and the internet trailer for the highly-anticipated Harriet biopic is now out!

Watch the Trailer Below: 

The film is described as being based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Harriet will hit theaters November 1st and stars Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Will you watch?

1st Look: ‘Harriet’ Tubman Biopic! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close