Trump Say’s He Has Got The Black Vote For 2020!? Is He Right? [VIDEO]

Education, education, education, it’s 2019 and it’s a must that we educate ourselves and exercise our right to vote.

President Donald Trump is claiming that he has done so much to improve things for the economy as well as African Americans that he knows that black has got his back.

In a live televised video with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Donald Trump said:

“I had my best numbers recently and it’s because of the economy and what I’ve done for the African-American. The African-Americans are doing better than they ever have in our country”

I’m assuming he is talking about what he has done for the Kardashian/West crew his African American friends.

Check out the video below

Trump claims to have eliminated racial tension and says he expects African-Americans to vote for him in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Cqj9DDpuyT — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 22, 2019

