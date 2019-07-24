Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Baby Daddy Left Me Hangin On The Rent

Cohabitation is always a cocktail for disaster especially when people are young and share a young baby together. But would you do if you signed a lease with your baby daddy and he decides not to hold up his end of the deal?
Some people would try to contact Judge Judy but why do that when you can just hit up the Facebook in-box of Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment and let him tell you whether you just messed your credit up or should you hang in there.
Check out what advice he gave the young lady who’s baby daddy left her hangin with the rent below.
Dear Sam
Me and my boyfriend had a baby together about 6 months ago. We decided to move in together to be a family. We agreed to split the rent and bills. However since we moved in together I have been paying everything so we don’t get put out or left in the dark. He still likes to party and spend money like he did when was living at home with his parents and we argue about money all the time. Both of our names are on the lease, is there anything I can do to get out of this or should I just hang in there for the sake of my child?