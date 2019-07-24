Kim Kardashian Calls Out Marcus Hyde’s For His Alleged Predatory Behavior

Celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde, found himself in hot water when allegations surfaced of alleged predatory behavior. Sunday an LA-based model by the name of Sunnaya Nash shared screenshots of a conversation with Hyde highlighting his attempt to procure nudes from her in exchange for a shoot.

Diet Prada broke the story and shared the now-deleted Instagram post showcasing the conversation between Hyde and Nash. The photographer who has worked with celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Donald Glover, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and more put out a call for models to shoot. The screenshots of the DM conversation showed Hyde offer Nash a “free” photoshoot if she sent him nude photos. When she refused, he then told her that it would cost her $2,000.

Kardashian, who worked with Hyde on her culture vulturish “Bo Derek” inspired shoot, broke her silence and spoke on the photographer’s behavior in her Instagram stories without mentioning his name.

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past. My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened, and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked, or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with.”

“We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed, and I applaud those who speak out.”

She was not alone, Ariana Grande also took to her Instagram story to speak about the accusations against hyde:

“Dear models/artists in LA/anywhere, I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. I hate that this is a conversation. but. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s fucked and I’m sorry that has happened to you. I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

Since Nash came forward with her allegations against Hyde, more models have come forward sharing similar and alarming details of incidents involving the photog. Nash began sharing those stories via a Twitter thread. As expected, Hyde made his Instagram private, he is going to have to eventually address allegations levied against him.

