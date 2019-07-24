FU DL: Sometimes Just Don’t Say Anything

A little while back Serena Williams did a photo shoot for a magazine and she looked great! However, some folks weren’t fans of one photo where her butt was exposed. Someone commented that they wishes she’d been more covered in the photo and DL said he wishes she’d shown more. Well..that comment didn’t sit well with one listener who suggested he keep that same energy when one of his daughters ends up “spread eagle on youporn.” Yikes.

