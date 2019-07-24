DL’s Top 10 Warning Signs Women Ignore While Dating

D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.24.19
Dismiss

While dating there are sometimes warning signs that the relationship won’t work out. Unfortunately a lot of women ignore these signs. A lot of the time women ignore the fact that she and her man can’t agree on anything, he doesn’t like your friends and they don’t like him. Check out the full list in the audio above and find out if you should get out of the relationship!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s Top 10 Warning Signs Women Ignore While Dating was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close