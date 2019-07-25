LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland City Council Votes To Declare Aug. 9 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Already Clowning The Mueller Hearing And It’s Hilarious

Black Twitter Is Already Clowning The Mueller Hearing And It's Hilarious

Robert Mueller is sitting before Congress to answers questions about his bombshell 400-page report. The Special Counsel’s report specifically states it “does not exonerate” President Trump on questions of obstruction of justice. However, Trump has been saying it’s a “complete exoneration.” See Also: 5 Things We Want To See From Cory Booker In The First Democratic Presidential Debate The 74-year-old Mueller endured questions from Democrats and Republicans, at times appearing either confused or exhausted. However, in his opening statement he did say, "The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed." He also said, “We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.” Mueller stressed, “I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today,” Mueller said. “As I said on May 29: the report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text.” Throughout the hearing, he continued to say "refer to the report." He confirmed Russian wanted Trump to win. Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/CNNPolitics/status/1154019610112536577?s=20 Black Twitter had reactions, see below: