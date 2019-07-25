CLOSE
Kanye West Looking To Trademark Sunday Service Spiritual Hobo Attire

Yeezy is trying to collect all the coins for his merch.

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

There is money to be made in literally anything. Case in point, Kanye West is reportedly looking to trademark his Sunday Service clothing line.

Yep, Yeezy is trying to corner the market on spiritual hobo attire.

TMZ reports that the “Jesus Walks” rapper filed legal paperwork requesting he have the exclusive ownership rights to sell Sunday Service branded clothing, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, shirts and more.

Yeezy caught some push back when he was selling Sunday Service merch at Coachella due to its exorbitant prices. As history as shown, West takes his fashion ventures quite seriously.

Let us know if you’ll be copping, or flipping on StockX, in the comments.

 

