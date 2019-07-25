CLOSE
Lighters Up: Lil’ Kim’s Bankruptcy Case Is Finally Over

The Brooklyn rapper and 'Girls Cruise' star has been contending with the issue since last year.

2019 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil’ Kim can now work on setting up with creditors and getting her financial life in order, this after the veteran rapper had her bankruptcy case officially ended. The Girls Cruise star personally requested to have the matter closed as she’s now in a position to take care of her debt without protection after filing Chapter 13 last year.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a New Jersey federal judge has granted Lil Kim’s motion to end the case. Last month, the rapper asked for the case to be closed saying she no longer needed it.

Lil Kim said she had been able to get her finances into good shape and no longer needed the court’s protection her from creditors. She explained all was good after sitting down with a lawyer and obtaining a loan modification.

Kim said the whole purpose of the bankruptcy was to save her New Jersey mansion from foreclosure.

The judge sided with her and has officially closed the case. Lil Kim will now be on her own to deal with creditors and debt.

Salute to the Queen Bee!

Photo: Getty

Lighters Up: Lil’ Kim’s Bankruptcy Case Is Finally Over was originally published on hiphopwired.com

