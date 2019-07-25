CLOSE
Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old During Fight

Karen Harrison's son died after falling on his head in a beauty supply parking lot.

A Georgia mother is not only grieving the death of her 3-month-old baby, but she’s also facing murder charges for his death.

According to NBC News, Karen Harrison’s son died at the hospital after Harrison brought him in and told authorities he had fallen at home. However, surveillance tape shows the 26-year-old arguing with a woman, Terra Brown, in the parking lot of the Thomas Beauty Supply store in Moultrie, 65 miles north of Tallahassee, FL.

In the July 20th video obtained by WALB, with her son in her arms, Harrison appears to be arguing with Brown. Shortly after, the two women get physical resulting in the baby falling to the ground and hitting his head. Another woman at the scene is seen running in and picking the child up off the ground as Brown continues to hit Harrison.

It’s unclear what the women were fighting about, the New York Daily News noted and the town’s coroner has yet to determine the baby’s actual cause of death. Harrison was charged with felony murder, first- and second-degree cruelty to children, simple battery and affray.

District Attorney Brad Shealy told ABC 13 that Harrison was arrested because she did not seek medical for her baby sooner.

“Preliminary information indicates that the baby died as a result of medical attention not being sought. And based upon that, the warrant was issued for felony murder.”

In addition, Harrison’s friend, Carneata Clark was charged with providing a false statement to police and obstruction of an officer for corroborating Harrison’s initial lie about how the baby fell.

Ironically, Brown, the other woman involved in the altercation has yet to be arrested.

WTXL reported that Harrison could be in jail up to October since that is her next court date. In addition, Harrison has other children, but authorities will not confirm who they are staying with during her incarceration.

Harrison’s friends have been defending her to the media, stressing that she shouldn’t be in jail.

“People on the outside looking in, they don’t even know the story, you feel me? I feel like, yeah, free Karen, all the way,” Clark, who was also charged, recently told ABC 13 News.

Adding, “If y’all know Karen, y’all know she takes care of her kids, y’all know how she feel about her kids, y’all know what she’ll do for her kids, y’all know that girl is not no bad person.”

