VIDEO: Da Brat CONFIRMS Nicole Murphy Went After LisaRaye’s Husband While They Were Married

Nicole Murphy

Source: Splash / Splash News

Hold up…so we now have multiple situations of people claiming that Nicole Murphy clearly has a thing for married men…or best case scenario she at least doesn’t bother to do her research when these married men approach her.

But either way it goes now Da Brat is co-signing her sister LisaRaye’s twitter claims that Nicole went after her man the former Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos while they were married. SMH

“Gurl @nikimurphy you went after @iamlelarochon husband too? … SMH so wrong … again!”she wrote.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@sosobrat spillin’ a lil tea on @TheRealLRaye1’s shade towards #NicoleMurphy 👀 #AntoineFuqua #LelaRochon #LisaRaye

A post shared by Dish Nation (@dishnation) on

VIDEO: Da Brat CONFIRMS Nicole Murphy Went After LisaRaye’s Husband While They Were Married was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

