OH NO!: A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault; Faces 2 Years In Swedish Prison

ASAP Rocky’s problems just got even worse. He has now been charged with assault in his case that had been pending in Sweden while he has been locked up. He is charged with causing actual bodily harm stemming from he altercation we all saw on video. If he is convicted he could face up to two years in prison.

The prosecutor tells TMZ … he will NOT recommend the full 2 year sentence if A$AP is convicted. He won’t say what his recommendation will be — he says it depends on how the trial unfolds. As for the trial, he’s recommending it begin next Tuesday, and continue Thursday and Friday. BTW, a panel of 4 judges will hear the case, and at least 3 of them must decide an assault was committed for a conviction. If it’s a tie, the prosecutor can ask for a new trial. If Rocky is convicted, a judge will decide the sentence a week later.

