TV One’s ‘Deadly Dispatch’ Is A Wild Story You Don’t Want To Miss

Entertainment News
| 07.25.19
Tamala Jones, who you’ve seen in Next Friday, Booty Call, and Castle, stars in TV One’s Deadly Dispatch airing this Sunday July 28 at 8 pm ET.

It’s a true crime story about a salon owner who goes on “a whole Nancy Drew hunt” when her best friend Shaun mysteriously turned up dead. She was determined to find his killer and suspicious of his wife who she never liked.

Jones calls the film, “really good,” and insists that even though she’s a hairstylist she gets her hands on real wapons and she’s not toting around a flat iron.

This is something she says she’d do for any of her good friends, like Kym Whitley.  “Kym is ready to do a gangster drive by and vice versa,” she says.

Tune in to TV One on July 28 to catch it!

TV One’s ‘Deadly Dispatch’ Is A Wild Story You Don’t Want To Miss was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

