Yesterday (July 25) EA dropped the soundtrack for Madden 20 that features original music plus a theme song from Snoop Dogg. We hinted that the launch trailer for the next installment in the popular video game franchise would have some big names it. Today it was revealed the DJ Khaled and Lil Yachty star in the clip among some of the NFL’s brightest stars.

The trailer titled “Bring It In” stars Madden NFL 20 cover star Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Juju Smith-Schuster, Saints running back Alvin Kamara, along with Khaled and Yachty. In it, each of the players plus the Hip-Hop stars leads the large huddle and detailing what their in-game characters are going to bring to the game.

It’s Yachty and DJ Khaled who steal the show in the 1:20 clip which shows off the games new ‘Face of The Franchise’ mode. We get to see cyber versions of the rappers suited in their hometown team’s uniforms getting busy. Yachty delivers punishment earning himself the nickname “The Hit Stick Hitman.” Khaled who is on a jet ski, of course, boasts how he is going to lead the Miami Dolphins to the greatness as an agile, tackle-breaking quarterback.

Definitely, only something that will happen in a video game. Khaled and Yachty follow up last years epic Madden NFL 19 commercial that starred Nicki Minaj, Lil Dicky, Quavo, SNL star Chris Redd & more. Madden NFL 20 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC August 2.

You can watch DJ Khaled, and Lil Yachty become NFL stars in the trailer below.

—

Photo: EA / Madden NFL 20

Lil Yachty & DJ Khaled Hit The Cyber Field In Launch Trailer For ‘Madden NFL 20’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: