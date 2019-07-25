CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Finesses Creative Partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

The 6 God has picked a side in the streaming wars?

2019 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

Today (July 25), SiriusXM announced it has entered into a partnership between Grammy Award-winning rapper and SiriusXM and Pandora. Part of the deal includes a dedicated station as well as curated music playlists and collabs with talent.

Reportedly, Drake holds the distinction of being the most-streamed artist of all time, so it only makes sense for SiriusXM and Pandora to link up with the 6 God.

Drake previously hosted OVO Sound Radio on Apple Music, but there are no specifics on the exact type of programming he will be contributing to Sirius XM just yet. Sirius XM acquired Pandora in a reportedly $3.5M deal late last year, and the merger was finalized at the top of 2019.

The creative partnership with Drizzy is there first major foray as one company.

 

 

Drake Finesses Creative Partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close