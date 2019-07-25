Jay-Z To Produce ‘The Harder They Fall’ For Netflix

Jay-Z is further advancing his reach into Hollywood. He is set to quarterback a new picture exclusively for the world’s largest streaming service.

Variety is reporting that Hov is producing The Harder They Fall for Netflix. The film will star Jonathan Majors of The Last Black Man in San Francisco fame. British singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel is slotted to direct. This is the not first time Hov has worked with Samuel; the two previously collaborated on The Great Gatsby soundtrack. According to the entertainment news site the project will share some similarities to the 2013 romantic drama due to its musical undertones.

Majors will star as Nat Love, an outlaw who discovers that the man who murdered both of his parents is finally being released from prison. He decides to reunite his old gang of gunmen to track down the killer and seek revenge. Rumor has it Idris Elba’s name in the hat to play the lead antagonist.

Jay-Z will executive produced the western along James Lassiter (After Earth) and Lawrence Bender (Pulp Fiction). The film is tentatively scheduled for a late 2020 release.

Photo: Getty Images

