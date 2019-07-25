Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This Fall, Yes They Will Have Box On The Back

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest case. 9To5Mac who is always right when it comes to Apple news says, three models of that unpopular model is coming this fall and will feature plenty of new updates.

Like last year’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, Apple will be announcing three new iPhone 11 models at an event this fall. According to 9To5Mac, the iPhone 11 will feature the company’s new A13 chip under the hood and will be bringing back the lighting port despite rumors of moving away from it. All three iPhone 11 models will feature the same screen resolution of its predecessors, Two of them will have 3x OLED Retina display. The “Max” version of the iPhone 11 will have a 2x Liquid Retina display.

The iPhone 11 will also be moving away from 3D Touch reportedly and will introduce a new type of Taptic Engine codenamed leap haptics. 9To5Mac reports that changes introduced with iOS 13 and a combination of hardware improvements will make the transition from 3D Touch to the new Haptic Touch a smooth one. The goal is not to make customers upset about losing what they have grown accustomed too.

As for the most essential feature, the camera, the iPhone 11 will have significant upgrades in that department. YES, that eye-sore, the raised box on the back of the phone will house the cameras. Bloomberg broke the news the extra space in the box will be occupied by a camera that is capable of capturing wide-angle photos. The new camera will have a new feature called Smart Frame. It will reportedly allow users to make adjustments to the framing or “perform automatic perspective and crop corrections in post.” The extra information will be deleted automatically for privacy reasons.

The iPhone 11’s front-facing camera will also be upgraded and will add support for slo-mo recording at 120fps. So does these rumored upgrades get you excited for the iPhone 11? Let us know in the comment section below?

