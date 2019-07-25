Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids Atheletic Footwear

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children!

Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an effort to release affordable basketball sneakers for kids who just don’t have the funds to cop footwear bearing the name of current NBA superstars. The collaboration will lead to the first time Skechers has ever designed athletic footwear specifically made for basketball courts (word?).

Skechers President Michael Greenberg knows that there’s not better time than now to get into the kids sportswear game especially since Shaquille O’Neal is willing to partner with them on the new venture.

“This all-new children’s basketball collection is an important addition to our offering, so it’s only fitting that we’re launching with the help of one of the biggest and best players in NBA history. Fans everywhere continue to enjoy Shaq’s enthusiasm for the sport, so we know kids will be excited to wear his shoes while on the court or at play. We couldn’t ask for a better brand ambassador to help bring athletic footwear to elementary and middle schoolers in a new and exciting way.”

Shaquille for his part is excited to see little kids running around in Shaq branded Skechers even if they won’t be playing above the rim in them.

“I think kids are going to love the way the new styles look and they’ll love playing in them even more,” said O’Neal. “These boys and girls might not be dunking yet, but I can’t wait to see them posting up in their new Shaq by Skechers footwear.”

The kids collection will be available in three colorways and is currently available at select retailers and of course Skechers stores and Skechers.com

