Man in Jail For Stealing Ambulance Just to Get Some Kentucky Fried Chicken!

People will do anything to get the food they love. This case out of Harris County, Texas though takes the cake!
A man wanted to get some chicken from an area KFC, but didn’t have any reliable transportation. That is, until he stumbled upon an ambulance that was already in use.
He just took it, drove off, got the food, and stopped at a gas station until officers were able to find him.
According to Cleveland19.com:
“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance. He said he needed a ride,” according to Lt. Lynwood Moreau. “He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him.”
He was soon arrested and taken behind bars.
