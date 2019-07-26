Well, Dave East may not be a fan of Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” but Lil Wayne seems to have grown fond of the Hip-Hop-Country crossover cut. Tunechi has put on his cowboy boots to hop on the growing bandwagon.

In a leaked version of the latest remix to “Old Town Road,” Lil Wayne replaces Ramsey’s verse with his own and adds his two cents to the track auto-tune style. Kicking some country references that a millennial or two may not get right off the bat kicking off his verse with,”I backed the horses in the back and she took me for a pony/Uuh, she got that honky-tonky, I met her on Farmers Only.” Ha! Clever intro from the newly self-proclaimed “Lil John Wayne.”

Check out the latest remix below and let us know if this joint is something you can vibe to.

Lil Wayne Hops on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

