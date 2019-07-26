Joe Biden Lone Presidential Candidate to Lead Over Donald Trump in Ohio in Latest Poll

The Presidential Election is over a year away with a crowded field of 24 Democrats running for President against the current commander-in-chief Donald Trump.

It might be hard to stick out, especially in a swing state like Ohio, but candidate has managed to beat out Trump as reported by a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

The popular Democratic candidate is Former Vice President Joe Biden.

From News5Cleveland:

Women, black voters and independent voters give Biden a lead, with 53-40% among women, as men are split with 46% for Biden and 45% for Trump. According to the poll, white voters are divided, 48% supporting Trump and 45% for Biden.

Biden has connected with Ohio voters, especially among “blue-collar” supporters, though Republicans continue to back Trump as the poll clearly shows support through party lines.

The former VP is the clear front-runner, and one of the very few established names, in the Democratic portion of the Presidential Race in the Buckeye state.

Article Courtesy of Quinnipiac University and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Tasos Katopodis and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and WENN