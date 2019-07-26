CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Joe Biden Lone Presidential Candidate to Lead Over Donald Trump in Ohio in Latest Poll

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden during an appearance on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

The Presidential Election is over a year away with a crowded field of 24 Democrats running for President against the current commander-in-chief Donald Trump.

It might be hard to stick out, especially in a swing state like Ohio, but candidate has managed to beat out Trump as reported by a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

The popular Democratic candidate is Former Vice President Joe Biden.

From News5Cleveland:

Women, black voters and independent voters give Biden a lead, with 53-40% among women, as men are split with 46% for Biden and 45% for Trump. According to the poll, white voters are divided, 48% supporting Trump and 45% for Biden.

Biden has connected with Ohio voters, especially among “blue-collar” supporters, though Republicans continue to back Trump as the poll clearly shows support through party lines.

The former VP is the clear front-runner, and one of the very few established names, in the Democratic portion of the  Presidential Race in the Buckeye state.

 

Article Courtesy of Quinnipiac University and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Tasos Katopodis and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and WENN

Lil Nas X The First Country Hip Hop Artist
Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close