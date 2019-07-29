The new Emmett Till Memorial sign will be bulletproof. The Emmett Till Memorial Commission announced the decision following the suspension of three University Of Mississippi students who posed against the bullet-riddled sign for a photo holding rifles. The sign has been a target of constant vandalism in the past: the first sign was stolen, the second was shot up, and the third one was shot again just 35 days later. The new sign, created by Lite Brite Neon Studio, will be made from reinforced steel and weigh 600 pounds. It will go up in October during a planned ceremony.

(Source-Yahoo News)

New Emmett Till Memorial To Be Bulletproof was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: