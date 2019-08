Kim Kardashian West is making a documentary on prison reform for Oxygen. The documentary called “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”, will follow as Kardashian West travels to a correctional treatment facility in Washington D.C. According to Oxygen, the documentary will focus on programs that aim to offer higher education courses to those incarcerated.

Kim Kardashian West Makes Prison Documentary was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

