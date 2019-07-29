CLOSE
“Lion King” Remains #1 At The Box Office

“The Lion King” continues to take in the lion’s share of earnings at North America’s box offices. The remake of the 1994 Disney movie finished in the top spot for the second straight week, earning an additional 75-and-a-half-million-dollars. Coming in second is the Quentin Tarantino picture “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which sold just over 40-million-bucks worth of tickets in its debut weekend. Rounding out the Top Five are “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Toy Story 4” and “Crawl.”

Exclusives
