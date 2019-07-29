A$AP Rocky Stan Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Swedish Embassy

Some fans are ride or die. Clearly.

Rebecca Kanter, 26, was arrested inside of the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C., was arrested last week for causing all sorts of ruckus in the building. According to reports, Kanter entered the House of Sweden on Monday July 23, and threatened to ‘blow this motherf***** up’, while slinging and flinging Coca-Cola near the entrance.

The police looked for her after the incident but couldn’t locate her. The very next day she came back to the building and acted in a similar manner, that time ending in her arrest. Firsthand reports say that she kicked over furniture then sat on the floor, refusing to move. She was ultimately arrested.

Kanter was protesting the arrest of A$AP Rocky, who has been jailed in Sweden over the last few weeks, and is set to begin trial for his assault on Tuesday July 30.

